Provention Bio on course to file for US approval of teplizumab late 2020

Shares of clinical-stage US biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) rose 6% in pre-market trading in reaction to reiteration of its registration plan for its Breakthrough Therapy-designated teplizumab (PRV-031) for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk people.
Based on written communications from the US Food and Drug Administration and the agency’s - designation of PRV-031 as a breakthrough therapy, the company believes that existing clinical and non-clinical data for PRV-031 will be sufficient to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for PRV-031 in the fourth quarter of 2020 for the at-risk indication. The company expects to meet with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 to discuss this expedited development plan.
Provention acquired rights to teplizumab from fellow US biotech MacroGenics (Nasdaq: MGNX) in May last year. The latter company had suspended its development in 2010 after a clinical trial run with partner Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) showed it failed to slow progression of diabetes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze