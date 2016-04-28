Sunday 24 November 2024

Race on to dominate head and neck cancer market; Report

Biotechnology
28 April 2016
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US pharma majors Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) are set to continue their strong rivalry in the head and neck cancer space, as their respective PD-1 inhibitory monoclonal antibodies, Opdivo (nivolumab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab), race to enter the market,

According to an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData, both drugs have shown promise in clinical trials, and are therefore set to make waves across the head and neck cancer market which, as stated in GlobalData’s most recent Head and Neck Cancer report, will grow rapidly to more than $1.5 billion by 2024.

Amy Yip, GlobalData's analyst covering oncology and hematology, says: “Recent trials evaluating Opdivo’s efficacy in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, found that it resulted in a 30% reduction in the risk of death, and a significant improvement compared to the only targeted agent currently approved for the disease, Eli Lilly’s Erbitux (cetuximab).”

