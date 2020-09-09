Sunday 24 November 2024

Ray of hope for people with severe skin condition

Biotechnology
9 September 2020
2020_biomarker_biotech_test_big

Shares in London-based Amryt Pharma (AIM: AMYT) were up around 50% in morning trading on Tuesday, following positive top-line results from a Phase III study of Filsuvez (oleogel-S10), a topical therapeutic gel.

The firm, which is focused on serious and life-threatening diseases, said the EASE trial met its primary endpoint in the treatment of a rare skin condition.

Amryt has been trialing the therapy as an option for dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a serious, chronic and rare condition for which there are no approved treatments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Amryt benefits from new specialized commissioning process in England
9 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
Amryt's Lojuxta license expanded eastwards
10 May 2018
Biotechnology
Amryt confident of following in footsteps of rare disease powerhouse, says CEO
5 December 2017
Pharmaceutical
FDA extends review process for Oleogel-S10
24 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze