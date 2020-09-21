Real-world evidence on relative effectiveness of adjuvanted flu vaccines in older patients

Seqirus, a subsidiary of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), today announced new real-world evidence (RWE) that demonstrated an MF59 adjuvanted, trivalent influenza vaccine (aTIV) was more effective than a standard-dose non-adjuvanted trivalent seasonal vaccine in preventing influenza-related medical office visits and hospitalizations in adults 65 years and older during the 2017/18 US flu season.

This is the first Seqirus-sponsored study to conduct an economic burden analysis using a claims dataset comparing aTIV and a high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine. The data revealed the all-cause and total influenza-related healthcare costs were comparable among older adults vaccinated with aTIV or a high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine during the 2017/18 influenza season. The vaccines included in the economic burden analysis are the only influenza vaccines specifically indicated for patients 65 years and older. Costs included those associated with all-cause total healthcare costs, influenza-related hospitalization costs, influenza-related ER costs, influenza-related office visits and antiviral treatment costs, and influenza-related total costs.

Individuals who received aTIV had a significantly lower rate of influenza-related medical office visits and influenza-related hospitalization/ER visits, compared to those who received standard-dose, non-adjuvanted vaccines. When compared with high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine, the effectiveness of aTIV was comparable in reducing the rate of influenza-related hospitalizations/ER visits.1