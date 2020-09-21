Sunday 24 November 2024

Real-world evidence on relative effectiveness of adjuvanted flu vaccines in older patients

Biotechnology
21 September 2020
seqirus-logo-big

Seqirus, a subsidiary of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), today announced new real-world evidence (RWE) that demonstrated an MF59 adjuvanted, trivalent influenza vaccine (aTIV) was more effective than a standard-dose non-adjuvanted trivalent seasonal vaccine in preventing influenza-related medical office visits and hospitalizations in adults 65 years and older during the 2017/18 US flu season.

This is the first Seqirus-sponsored study to conduct an economic burden analysis using a claims dataset comparing aTIV and a high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine. The data revealed the all-cause and total influenza-related healthcare costs were comparable among older adults vaccinated with aTIV or a high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine during the 2017/18 influenza season. The vaccines included in the economic burden analysis are the only influenza vaccines specifically indicated for patients 65 years and older. Costs included those associated with all-cause total healthcare costs, influenza-related hospitalization costs, influenza-related ER costs, influenza-related office visits and antiviral treatment costs, and influenza-related total costs.

Individuals who received aTIV had a significantly lower rate of influenza-related medical office visits and influenza-related hospitalization/ER visits, compared to those who received standard-dose, non-adjuvanted vaccines. When compared with high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine, the effectiveness of aTIV was comparable in reducing the rate of influenza-related hospitalizations/ER visits.1

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Real-world evidence highlights benefit of cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine
16 September 2020
Biotechnology
Seqirus first-to-market with US 2019/20 flu vaccines
15 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Seqirus files for European approval for QIVc
28 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
Seqirus comments on citizen petition by Sanofi
8 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze