Saturday 23 November 2024

Reata to seek FDA approval after positive pivotal data in rare disease

Biotechnology
15 October 2019
reata_large

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RETA) rocketed yesterday, after it said it will seek FDA approval for drug candidate omaveloxolone (omav) for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) following Monday’s announcement of positive data from its registrational clinical trial.

The stock rose 5% by close of trading and then leapt a further 34.4% to $135.43 in after-hours trading.

The study met its primary endpoint, with patients experiencing a significant slowing of disease progression after 48-weeks of treatment. This trial is the first to demonstrate a significant improvement in neurological function in patients with FA and could be the first ever FDA approved drug for these patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Reata Pharma licenses CKD drug bardoxolone to Kyowa Hakko Kirin in $272 million deal for Asian territories
8 January 2010
Biotechnology
FDA extends PDUFA date for Biogen Idec's MS drug BG-12; Abbott and Reata's bardoxolone stalled
19 October 2012
Biotechnology
Reata to re-file bardoxolone with FDA following positive Ph III data
12 November 2019
Biotechnology
Another FDA setback for Reata's omaveloxolone program in FA
26 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze