Rebranded Hutchmed secures $100 million investment

Hutchison China MediTech (Nasdaq: HCM), also known as Hutchmed, has announced a private placement of $100 million of funds from Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

Hutchmed is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

Commenting on the placement, BPEA chief executive Jean Eric Salata said: “The healthcare sector in China is a core area of investment focus,” adding the firm “looks forward to working with the CEO and management team to support the company’s innovation and global growth aspirations.”