Regeneron sees strong Eylea sales; financials beat expectations

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2014, showing that total revenues for the quarter increased 31% to $802.3 million, above the average analyst estimate of $781.52 million.

Total revenues include collaboration payments from German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and French peer Sanofi (Euronext: SAN). Sales in the USA of the company’s only marketed product, the ophthalmic treatment Eylea (aflibercept) – which is sold outside the USA by Bayer -came in at $518 million, a rise of 29%.

Net profit rose 13% to $110.2 million, or $0.96 per share (+12%), in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items, Regeneron earned $2.79 per share, (+25%) but below the average analyst estimate of $2.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuter.