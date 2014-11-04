Sunday 24 November 2024

Regeneron third-qtr net profit plunges despite strong sales growth

Biotechnology
4 November 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US biotech firm Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) posted revenue of $725.8 million for the third quarter of 2014, a rise of 22% on the like year-earlier period, topping Wall Street forecasts. Analysts expected $719.9 million, according to Zacks Equity Research.

However, net profit for the quarter fell 43% to $79.7 million, or $0.70 per share. Excluding special items, Regeneron earned $295 million, or $2.52 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $2.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters. The company's shares fell 7.6% to $365 in premarket trading on Tuesday, having increased 44% since the beginning of the year.

Third quarter sales were almost entirely generated by ophthalmic drug Eylea (aflibercept) Injection and increased 48% to $722 million (consisting of $445 million in the USA, up 23%, and $277 million in rest of world) versus third quarter 2013. Eylea is co-marketed by German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE), which posted third-quarter sales of the drug up 122.4% to 189 million euros ($232.5 million).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze