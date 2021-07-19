Regeneron to invest $1.8 billion in R&D boost

New York, USA-based Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) is set to invest around $1.8 billion in its home state, with a major expansion of its research and development facilities.

The money, which could lead to the addition of 1,000 new jobs, will be made at its base in Tarrytown, to the north of New York City.

Announcing the decision, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the expansion would help “fuel lifesaving innovation and development that benefits the entire world."