Wednesday 19 November 2025

Research shows high level of effectiveness for Comirnaty in younger children

Biotechnology
25 October 2021
vaccine_vials_syringes_big

The US Food and Drug Administration has released a briefing document ahead of a planned advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, which will consider authorization of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) coronavirus vaccine in younger children.

The vaccine first became available for adolescents in the USA in May, after the agency extended an emergency use authorization (EUA) to cover this group.

More recently, real-world data from research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed the mRNA-based jab, dubbed Comirnaty, was highly effective at preventing hospitalizations in those aged 12 to 18.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Only slight difference for Delta on effectiveness of Comirnaty
6 October 2021
Biotechnology
Comirnaty and Spikevax booster jabs recommended by EMA
5 October 2021
Biotechnology
Positive top-line results for Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years
20 September 2021
Biotechnology
Good signs for Moderna jab in children and as booster
26 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze