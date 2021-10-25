Research shows high level of effectiveness for Comirnaty in younger children

The US Food and Drug Administration has released a briefing document ahead of a planned advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, which will consider authorization of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) coronavirus vaccine in younger children.

The vaccine first became available for adolescents in the USA in May, after the agency extended an emergency use authorization (EUA) to cover this group.

More recently, real-world data from research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed the mRNA-based jab, dubbed Comirnaty, was highly effective at preventing hospitalizations in those aged 12 to 18.