Rexlemestrocel-L cell therapy scores well in chronic heart failure

Australian off-the-shelf cell therapy specialist Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) saw its shares gain nearly 12% to A$1.90 today, as it released positive new results from the landmark Phase III study of rexlemestrocel-L in 565 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
The data were presented as a late breaking presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions during a featured program titled ‘Building on the Foundations of Treatment: Advances in Heart Failure Therapy’.
The new results showed a significant relationship between presence of systemic inflammation as quantified by high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and treatment benefit with rexlemestrocel-L on risk of cardiovascular mortality, heart attacks or strokes.
