RNA therapeutics will become a dominant modality, paper claims

Biotechnology
25 July 2019
A white paper has claimed that RNA therapeutics will become a leading treatment modality within a decade.

The WuXi Xpress White Paper on RNA has been published in what is a potentially transformative period for these therapies, following Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ALNY) Onpattro (patisiran) last year becoming the first RNA-interfering treatment to hit the market, with approvals in the USA and Europe.

More such therapies that are currently in company pipelines are likely to follow, the paper predicts, especially as many advances have been made in the last decade to make the delivery of RNAs more stable.

