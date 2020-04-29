Saturday 23 November 2024

Robust data and flexible approach put Teva in pole position with anti-CGRP drug in UK

Biotechnology
Guy Martin
29 April 2020
andy_ellis_large

There was a time when executives at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) thought that their product might be the third anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) drug to be recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

But it is Teva’s Ajovy (fremanezumab) that last month won that particular race in this highly competitive space, gaining a recommendation for preventing chronic migraine in adults where at least three previous preventive treatments have failed.

These monoclonal antibodies are the first drugs that have been specifically designed to target the underlying causes of migraine, with CGRP levels having been shown to increase significantly during attacks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Discounted Ajovy first anti-CGRP migraine drug recommended by NICE
12 March 2020
Biotechnology
ICER sees migraine drugs as not as pricey as previously thought
26 February 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves first and only IV preventive treatment for migraine
22 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze