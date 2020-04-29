Robust data and flexible approach put Teva in pole position with anti-CGRP drug in UK

There was a time when executives at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) thought that their product might be the third anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) drug to be recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

But it is Teva’s Ajovy (fremanezumab) that last month won that particular race in this highly competitive space, gaining a recommendation for preventing chronic migraine in adults where at least three previous preventive treatments have failed.

These monoclonal antibodies are the first drugs that have been specifically designed to target the underlying causes of migraine, with CGRP levels having been shown to increase significantly during attacks.