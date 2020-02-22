Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA approves first and only IV preventive treatment for migraine

Biotechnology
22 February 2020
headache_migraine_credit_depositphotos_large

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) late on Friday revealed that Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults and will be available in April 2020. Vyepti is the first FDA-approved intravenous (IV) treatment for migraine prevention.

Lundbeck acquired rights to the drug along with its $1.95 billion purchase of US drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals last fall. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a monoclonal antibody (MAb) designed to inhibit pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide for migraine prevention.

Dr Deborah Dunsire, president and chief executive of Lundbeck, commented: “With the approval of Vyepti, I am pleased that we are now able to offer a new IV therapy that achieves the key treatment goal of preventing migraine over time while also delivering on the need for earlier onset of efficacy. The Vyepti clinical program is the first to demonstrate this early benefit.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Lundbeck debuts Vyepti in USA
6 April 2020
Biotechnology
Robust data and flexible approach put Teva in pole position with anti-CGRP drug in UK
29 April 2020
Biotechnology
Lundbeck acquires migraine prevention drugmaker
16 September 2019
Biotechnology
Alder adds to eptinezumab data in migraine
3 July 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze