Roche advised to stop Ph III onartuzumab METLung study on lack of efficacy

An independent data monitoring committee has recommended that Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Phase III METLung study be stopped due to a lack of clinically meaningful efficacy. Roche shares dipped 1.9% to 266.30 Swiss francs in early trading.

The study evaluated whether onartuzumab (MetMab) in combination with Tarceva (erlotinib) helped patients with previously-treated, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors were identified as MET-positive live longer compared to Tarceva alone. Overall adverse event rates were generally similar between the two groups. Data will be submitted for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.

"These results are disappointing because new options are needed for patients with lung cancer, the most common and deadly cancer worldwide,” said Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of global product development. "We remain committed to helping patients with lung cancer and are studying several investigational medicines in this disease,” she added.