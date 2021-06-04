Sunday 24 November 2024

Roche presents latest advances with immunotherapies in non-Hodgkin lymphoma at ASCO

Biotechnology
4 June 2021
Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced new data on its investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, and its first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate, Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that are being presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

“People with difficult-to-treat blood cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma still need more options to help improve outcomes,” said Dr Levi Garraway Roche’s chief medical officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We are encouraged by promising data from our emerging T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, and the antibody-drug conjugate, Polivy, that demonstrate the potential of these novel immunotherapeutic approaches for various groups of patients.”

Polivy was granted accelerated approval in the USA in June 2019 and conditional marketing authorization in the European Union in January 2020, respectively, as well as in Japan this year.

