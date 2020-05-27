Roche's continuous delivery system an innovative option for nAMD

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III Archway study, evaluating Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) in people living with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

PDS is a permanent refillable eye implant, approximately the size of a grain of rice, which continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months.

"We look forward to discussing these data with regulatory authorities"The Archway trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that patients with PDS who received refills every six months achieved visual acuity outcomes equivalent to those receiving monthly ranibizumab 0.5mg injections. The treatment was generally well-tolerated with a favorable benefit-risk profile.