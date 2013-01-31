Sunday 24 November 2024

Roche sees strong 2012 performance in USA but slowdown in Europe

Biotechnology
31 January 2013

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has reported 2012 financial results with 4% growth in group sales to 45.5 billion Swiss francs ($49.29 billion), slightly more than analysts expectations of 45.3 billion francs. However, while sales in the USA - by far Roche’s largest market - grew 7%, its European business declined 2%. Roche shares dipped 1.5% to 202.770 francs in early morning trading in Zurich yesterday.

Core operating profit was 17.2 billion francs and core operating profit margin rose 2.1 percentage points to 37.7%. Net income came in at 9.77 billion francs, or 13.62 francs per share (+10%), which was shy of the 13.67 francs expectations of 24 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

For the fiscal year 2013, the company expects group sales growth to be in-line with 2012 at constant exchange rates and core earnings per share targeted to grow ahead of sales; the firm’s dividend is expected to increase in 2013. The forecast was disappointing, as the average analyst estimate is for 2013 earnings of 15.12 francs a share, which would be 11% above last year’s 13.62 francs, noted Bloomberg.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze