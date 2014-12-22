Roche shares fall sharply on disappointing Ph III MARIANNE study

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) saw its shares plunge 6.4% to 270.40 Swiss francs on Friday following release of disappointing Phase III trial results with its new cancer treatment Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), intended to be a successor to its blockbuster Herceptin (trastuzumab), which is beginning to face biosimilars competition.

Roche subsidiary Genentech released top-line results of the Phase III MARIANNE study, which evaluated three HER2-targeted regimens - Kadcylaplus Perjeta(pertuzumab, also from Roche), Kadcyla alone, and Herceptin(trastuzumab) plus taxane chemotherapy – in people with previously untreated (first-line) advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

Study did not meet PFS superiority endpoint for Kadcyla-containing regimens