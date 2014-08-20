Roche to partner with the Garvan Institute in genomics research

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research are to collaborate in the development of new genomics technologies, epigenomic analysis using DNA sequencing. The project will use products for target enrichment from Roche NimbleGen, part of the Roche Sequencing Unit, and the world-leading genomics expertise and infrastructure at the Garvan Institute.

John Mattick, executive director of the Garvan Institute, said: “This is an excellent example of collaboration between a leading edge company and research institute in the development of advanced technology for genetic analysis, which will empower more research into human biology and disease, and lead to many translational opportunities.”

Tom Albert, head of research at Roche’s Sequencing Unit, said: “This collaboration with the Garvan Institute illustrates the potential of SeqCap Target Enrichment products in additional sequencing applications for epigenetic research. This brings us closer to delivering sequencing applications to the clinic that offer truly differentiated medical value.”