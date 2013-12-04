Roche to pay initial 55 million-francs for deal with Molecular Partners

Swiss drug major Roche (SIX: ROG) has linked up with Switzerland-based privately held biotech firm Molecular Partners AG to discover, develop and commercialize several proprietary therapeutics incorporating the latter’s DARPin biologics conjugated to toxic agents developed at Roche for the treatment of cancer.

Under the terms of the licensing and research deal, Roche has rights to develop and commercialize several DARPin-based products. Molecular Partners is entitled to receive upfront and initiation payments of up to 55 million Swiss francs ($60.9 million).

Molecular could earn more than a billion francs