Samsung Biologics links with Kanaph to develop retinal disease therapies

24 September 2020
South Korean companies Samsung Biologics (KRK: 207940) and Kanaph Therapeutics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop KNP-301, a bi-specific Fc fusion protein intended to treat retinal diseases.

According to Kanaph Therapeutics, KNP-301 is designed to target autoimmune diseases by inhibiting the alternative pathway of the complement system. With the benefits of its bi-specific approach, it aims to successfully treat complement-mediated and angiogenesis driven retinal diseases by suppressing both C3b and VEGF simultaneously.

Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide a full scope of its CDO services from cell line development, process development, non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing to investigational new drug (IND) submission. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

