Shionogi presents positive Phase III data for unique antibiotic

Japanese drug major Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has announced positive results from the Phase III APEKS-NP study of the investigational antibiotic cefiderocol in patients with nosocomial pneumonia (NP).

The trial met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority, compared to high-dose meropenem, in all-cause mortality after two weeks. It also met key secondary endpoints of clinical and microbiological outcomes.

The candidate has a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of certain pathogens, including multidrug-resistant strains.