Shionogi reports positive cefiderocol results in nosocomial pneumonia

An investigational antibiotic from Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has met the primary endpoint of a Phase III trial in nosocomial pneumonia (NP).

Cefiderocol, which is currently being reviewed by US and European regulators, showed non-inferiority compared to high-dose meropenem in all-cause mortality (ACM) at 14 days after initiation of study drug in the APEKS-NP trial.

Option for severely ill pneumonia patients