SII set to gain approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
4 January 2021
An Indian government’s expert panel has reportedly recommended approval of the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Oxford University for emergency use in India to provide immunity against COVID-19, according to local media reports.

According to news agency Reuters, a subject expert committee set up by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to vet Covid-19 vaccine proposals, has recommended granting emergency use authorization to AstraZeneca’s vaccine AZD1222, dubbed Covishield in India, where it will be produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Bharat’s Covaxin also recommended

