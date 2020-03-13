Sino-American tie-up on onapristone extended release

Chinese small-molecule drug discovery and development company Tyligand Bioscience has signed collaboration agreements with privately-held US company Context Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing, registration and future commercialization of onapristone extended release (ER).

This candidate is currently being evaluated in patients with progesterone receptor positive (PR+) ovarian and endometrial cancers in the ongoing Phase II ONWARD 220 trial. Further Phase II studies in ER+, PR+, HER2- breast cancer and endometrial cancers are planned for mid-2020.

Under the terms of the agreements, Tyligand will be solely responsible for the design and optimization of a new manufacturing process for onapristone ER to meet Context’s development and future commercialization needs, and standards for quality, safety and cost.