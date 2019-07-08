Skyhawk Therapeutics announces new research collaborations

East Coast, USA-based biotech Skyhawk Therapeutics has announced the expansion of an existing collaboration with Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), and a new research deal with New Jersey’s Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

Skyhawk is working on the development of novel small molecule therapies using its proprietary SkySTAR (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative splicing of RNA) platform.

The firm has been highly active in partnering recently, the latest deals following closely on from several new collaborations, including a strategic collaboration with Japanese giant Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502).