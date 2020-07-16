Saturday 23 November 2024

Sobi second quarter 2020 results disappoint

Biotechnology
16 July 2020
sobi-logo-big

Nordic biotech Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020, which failed to impress investors, sending its share down 7.7% to 196.20 Swedish kronor by mid-morning.

Total revenue came in at 3,070 million kronor ($334.8 million), down 3% (-4% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) were 1,018 million kronor, down 15%, with an EBITA margin of 33%, unchanged from the like 2019 quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.96 kronor, versus 1.70 kronor, and adjusted EPS was 0.96 kronor versus 2.12 kronor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sobi takes stake in Selecta gout program
12 June 2020
Biotechnology
Sobi posts strong 1st-qtr sales and earnings growth
29 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sobi broadens hematology platform with acquisition
30 September 2019
Biotechnology
Sobi downgrades annual revenue estimate for 2020
22 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze