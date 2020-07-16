Sobi second quarter 2020 results disappoint

Nordic biotech Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020, which failed to impress investors, sending its share down 7.7% to 196.20 Swedish kronor by mid-morning.
Total revenue came in at 3,070 million kronor ($334.8 million), down 3% (-4% at constant exchange rates (CER).
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) were 1,018 million kronor, down 15%, with an EBITA margin of 33%, unchanged from the like 2019 quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.96 kronor, versus 1.70 kronor, and adjusted EPS was 0.96 kronor versus 2.12 kronor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze