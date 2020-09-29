Sweden's Sobi eyes Russian expansion

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), the Nordic biotech company known as Sobi, and specializes on the production of drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases is considering expanding into the Russian market this year, according to Russian media reports.
So far, the company has already received a registration certificate for its Elocate (rFVIIIFc), a drug used in the treatment of hemophilia, being ready to begin its production in Russia. Sobi gained certain rights geographic to Elocate in 2014 from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).
Elocate is a coagulation factor VIII required by hemophilia patients. The disease is included in the state program of high-cost nosologies.
