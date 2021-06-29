Sunday 24 November 2024

SomaLogic signs collaborations with Novo Nordisk and Ixaka

Biotechnology
29 June 2021
Colorado, USA-based SomaLogic yesterday said it is adding to its list of collaborative agreements with Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).

As part of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will expand the use of the SomaScan technology platform for their drug development research in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Novo Nordisk will also provide proteins to SomaLogic that will help expand their proteomics platform to 10,000 proteins, more than six times the protein menu offerings of the current competitors. Novo Nordisk used SomaLogic’s SomaSignal tests in previous drug development efforts and will continue to use the tests as part of this agreement.

