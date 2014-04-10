Sunday 24 November 2024

Sovaldi effective for retreatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients not cured with prior antiviral therapy

Biotechnology
10 April 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US antivirals major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced positive findings from an open-label clinical trial (Study GS-US-334-0109) evaluating once-daily Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) 400mg tablets for the retreatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among patients who failed prior therapy.

These data will be presented in two oral sessions at the 49th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (The International Liver Congress 2014) in London.

In Study GS-US-334-0109 (Oral #55), patients with genotype 1 HCV infection (n=80) received 12 weeks of treatment with once-daily Sovaldi plus weight-based ribavirin (RBV) twice-daily (1,000 or 1,200mg/day) and pegylated interferon (peg-IFN; 180mcg/week). Patients in the study had failed prior regimens containing peg-IFN, RBV and an investigational NS3 protease inhibitor, with or without investigational direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) (NS5A and/or non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitors). 45% of patients (n=36) had received more than one course of prior therapy, and 90% (n=72) had at least one viral mutation associated with HCV NS3, NS5A or NS5B drug resistance.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze