STA to market PharmaMar's Yondelis in Australia and SE Asia

Independent pharma company Specialised Therapeutics Asia (STA) has gained rights to market Yondelis (trabectedin) to patients in Australia, New Zealand and throughout south east Asia.

Yondelis, which has been shown to improve progression-free survival when used as second-line therapy for patients with unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma or leiomyosarcoma, is a marine-derived compound from Spanish company PharmaMar (MCE: PHM).

This therapy is already approved and has been available to patients in the USA since 2015, and in Europe since 2007.