Sumitomo family work together on vibregon launch

Two subsidiaries of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, have teamed up to work on the launch of vibregon.

The companies have entered into an exclusive three-year distribution agreement for the commercialization of the experimental overactive bladder (OAB) therapy.

The firm submitted for US approval in late 2019, based on the results of the Phase III EMPOWUR trial.