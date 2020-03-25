Sumitomo Dainippon pockets two approvals in a day

Japanese company Sumitomo Dainippon (TYO: 4506) has announced that two of its products have gained approvals in the Asian country in a single day.

Latuda (lurasidone hydrochloride), an antipsychotic agent for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, was given the green light in these two conditions after a review period of around eight months, which is shorter than usual.

This product, which will launch in Japan after it is listed on the country’s National Health Insurance, was first approved in the USA in October 2010 for schizophrenia in adults. It has now been approved for this indication in 47 countries and regions.