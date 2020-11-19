SynOx Therapeutics raises 37 million euros in Series A financing

Newly-formed Ireland-based SynOx Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of a 37 million euros ($44 million) Series A financing co-led by HealthCap and Medicxi and joined by investors Forbion and Gimv.

SynOx, a spin out of Celleron Therapeutics, secured exclusive world-wide rights for the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of emactuzumab under a licence agreement with Roche (ROG: SIX) that Oxford, UK-based Celleron negotiated in August this year.

The financing will enable SynOx to continue the development of emactuzumab, for the treatment of diffuse tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCT), also known as pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS), and other indications.