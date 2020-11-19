Sunday 24 November 2024

SynOx Therapeutics raises 37 million euros in Series A financing

Biotechnology
19 November 2020
Newly-formed Ireland-based SynOx Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of a 37 million euros ($44 million) Series A financing co-led by HealthCap and Medicxi and joined by investors Forbion and Gimv.

SynOx, a spin out of Celleron Therapeutics, secured exclusive world-wide rights for the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of emactuzumab under a licence agreement with Roche (ROG: SIX) that Oxford, UK-based Celleron negotiated in August this year.

The financing will enable SynOx to continue the development of emactuzumab, for the treatment of diffuse tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCT), also known as pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS), and other indications.

Biotechnology
SynOx’s $75 million Series B to fund Phase III TGCT trial
22 April 2024
Biotechnology
Celleron in-licenses outcast from Roche
13 August 2020
article
Celleron licenses AZ's HDAC blocker
27 May 2009
article
New oncology firm, Celleron, founded in UK
29 June 2008


