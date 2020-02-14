Tecentriq takes lead in China for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer

Continuing its progress in addressing different cancer types across different geographies, immuno-oncology blockbuster Tecentriq (atezolizumab) has secured Chinese approval in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Last year, Roche (ROG: SIX) became the first company to offer an immuno-oncology option for people with this kind of cancer, when it won approval in Europe and in the USA, ahead of rival options from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

Approval in China will help the Swiss cancer giant entrench its lead, with Tecentriq taking in 1.88 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion) in 2019, up 143% from the year before. In the fourth quarter revenues were 248 million Swiss francs, up 136% from the like period of 2018.