Teva trumpets Ajovy study publication

In the ultra competitive space of anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibody drugs for the treatment of migraines, every little helps.

So Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) will be hoping that a fair few pairs of eyes will catch sight of the long-term safety data on Ajovy (fremanezumab) injection in adults with chronic migraine or episodic migraine, that have already been published online ahead of print in the journal Neurology.

Denisa Hurtukova, vice president, head of North America Medical Affairs, Teva, said: “Migraine can be a difficult disease to treat, and is often debilitating for those who suffer from it.