Sunday 24 November 2024

Teva dips as it reports downturn on 1st-qtr sales and earnings

Generics
29 April 2021
teva-logo-big

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) yesterday reported results for the first quarter of 2021 that met earnings expectations but not sales, leading the Israeli generics giant’s shares nearly 2% lower at 3,271 shekels by close of trading on Wednesday.

Revenues were $3.98 billion, a decrease of 9% or 10% in local currency terms, compared to the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to lower revenues from generic, OTC and respiratory products and from Copaxone (glatiramer acetate in our Europe segment. Global Copaxone sales for the quarter fell 15% to $276 million.

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, operating income for the quarter was $434 million, compared to $191 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income was $1.08 billion, a decrease of 13%. The decrease was mainly due to lower profit in our Europe segment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Teva reports sales downturn but profits rise
10 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Teva and MedinCell announce positive schizophrenia results for injectable
7 January 2021
Generics
Teva continues to pay down debt, despite pandemic
5 November 2020
Biotechnology
Teva trumpets Ajovy study publication
15 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze