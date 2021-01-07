Teva and MedinCell announce positive schizophrenia results for injectable

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and its partner MedinCell (Euronext: MEDCL) have announced positive results for a Phase III trial of TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use) in schizophrenia.

In the RISE study, patients treated with the investigational subcutaneous risperidone injection either monthly or once every two months experienced a statistically-significant delay in time to relapse versus placebo, the study's primary endpoint.

Potential NDA on the way