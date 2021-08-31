Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Otsuka to launch Ajovy subcutaneous injection syringe in Japan

Biotechnology
31 August 2021

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical has announced that Ajovy (fremanezumab) subcutaneous injection 225mg Syringe was launched in Japan for the indication of preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients on August 30.

Ajovy is a subcutaneous injection of an anti-CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) monoclonal antibody, which is produced by recombinant DNA technology.

CGRP is thought to play an important role in migraine attacks. Ajovy targets the CGRP ligand, inhibiting its binding to the CGRP receptor.

Ajovy can be administered in two dosing options, either 225mg once every four weeks or 675mg once every 12 weeks. The latter dosing option is a unique feature of this drug in its drug class.

Ajovy is an asset of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, with which Otsuka entered into an exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization in Japan.

In addition, Otsuka has filed application in Japan for approval of auto-injector dosage form for Ajovy.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Fremanezumab meets goals as a prophylactic treatment for migraine
28 January 2020
Biotechnology
Teva and Otsuka closer to Ajovy approval in Japan
3 February 2020
Biotechnology
Teva files for Ajovy approval in Japan, where it is changing strategy
30 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze