Sunday 24 November 2024

Thromboembolic events don't appear higher in vaccinated population, EMA says

Biotechnology
16 March 2021
covid_astrazeneca_vaccine_large

As of lunchtime on Tuesday, 11 European countries had halted the rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca after a number of cases of blood clots.

Experts from the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are meeting to review the vaccine, although both agencies, along with the UK regulator, have said there is no evidence of a link to the instances of blood clots.

"Many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the European Union for different reasons"A press briefing is due to be held by the EMA later on Tuesday to provide an update on findings from the EMA’s investigations.

