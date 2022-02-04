Trametinib represents potential new standard-of-care in ovarian cancer

A study led by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported in The Lancet that the MEK inhibitor trametinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 52% compared to standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of low-grade serous ovarian carcinoma.
Trametinib is market by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) under the trade name Mekinist and is used in combination with Tafinlar (dabrafenib), with the combo product generating 2021 sales of $1.7 billion for the company.
The international, multicenter Phase II/III trial led by Dr David Gershenson, professor of gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine is the first positive randomized clinical trial of any therapy to demonstrate significantly increased progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) in low-grade serous carcinoma, a rare and understudied form of ovarian cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze