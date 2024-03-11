Treg specialist to advance clinical research with cGMP nod

Polish cell therapy company PolTREG (WSE: PTG) has received a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certificate, allowing it to produce advanced therapies at its own facility.
Shares in the clinical-stage biotech, which is focused on cell therapies for a range of autoimmune diseases, ticked up around 3% on Monday morning.
The company is looking to lead in the area of T-regulatory cells (Tregs), with its most advanced candidate, PTG-007, in mid-stage testing for early-onset Type-1 diabetes (T1D).
