Treg specialist to advance clinical research with cGMP nod

Polish cell therapy company PolTREG (WSE: PTG) has received a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certificate, allowing it to produce advanced therapies at its own facility.

Shares in the clinical-stage biotech, which is focused on cell therapies for a range of autoimmune diseases, ticked up around 3% on Monday morning.

The company is looking to lead in the area of T-regulatory cells (Tregs), with its most advanced candidate, PTG-007, in mid-stage testing for early-onset Type-1 diabetes (T1D).