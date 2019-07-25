Trial miss in first-line lung cancer for Opdivo

A setback for Opdivo (nivolumab) was announced on Wednesday, as Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) said a trial of the checkpoint inhibitor failed to meet its primary endpoint.
Part 2 of the CheckMate -227 trial missed the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). The Phase III study is testing Opdivo plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in people with first-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The blow for the Opdivo developer comes not long after rival checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) won approval from the US regulator in this indication, furthering its dominance in this therapeutic area.
