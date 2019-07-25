Thursday 4 September 2025

Trial miss in first-line lung cancer for Opdivo

Biotechnology
25 July 2019
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

A setback for Opdivo (nivolumab) was announced on Wednesday, as Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) said a trial of the checkpoint inhibitor failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Part 2 of the CheckMate -227 trial missed the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). The Phase III study is testing Opdivo plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in people with first-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The blow for the Opdivo developer comes not long after rival checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab)  won approval from the US regulator in this indication, furthering its dominance in this therapeutic area.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Opdivo fails to best Nexavar in Phase III liver cancer test
24 June 2019
Biotechnology
Bristol-Myers reveals new data for Opdivo/Yervoy at ASCO 2019
4 June 2019
Biotechnology
AACR: new second-line survival data for Opdivo
3 April 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Global drugmakers face tougher competition with local rivals in Russia
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers face tougher competition with local rivals in Russia
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Scenic publishes novel drug target for mitochondrial and cardiac disease
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Positive Phase II results for Lyme disease jab after booster
4 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA grants Hernexeos ‘Breakthrough’ status in NSCLC
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Sanofi’s amlitelimab met all endpoints in Phase III atopic dermatitis study
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Asian biotechs eye US entry with new strategies
4 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA sets out streamlined review path for ultra-rare disease drugs
4 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Cartography Biosciences
A precision medicine company creating therapeutics guided by the first-ever comprehensive antigen atlas for immuno-oncology targets.


More Features in Biotechnology

Scenic publishes novel drug target for mitochondrial and cardiac disease
4 September 2025
Positive Phase II results for Lyme disease jab after booster
4 September 2025
Sanofi’s amlitelimab met all endpoints in Phase III atopic dermatitis study
4 September 2025
Asian biotechs eye US entry with new strategies
4 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze