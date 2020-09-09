Trial shows efficacy of metyrapone in treating Cushing's syndrome

France-based HRA Pharma Rare Diseases has presented positive data from the first ever prospective study designed to confirm the efficacy and safety of metyrapone in people with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Data from the PROMPT trial show that at the end of the first open-label period of 12 weeks, control of a key metric of the condition was achieved in 80% of people, with either normalization or at least 50% decrease.

Cushing's syndrome is a disorder caused by the body producing too much of the hormone cortisol over a long period. The endogenous variant of the condition is often caused by tumors on the adrenal glands or the pituitary.