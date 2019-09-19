Journal showing for Strongbridge's Cushing's syndrome data

The full results of Strongbridge Biopharma’s (Nasdaq: SBBP) Phase III SONICS study of the use of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in endogenous Cushing’s syndrome have been published online in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

This study met its primary endpoint, with 30% of patients achieving mean urinary free cortisol normalization at the end of the maintenance phase among the intent-to-treat population without a dose increase.

“Publication of these data in a prestigious journal such as The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology underscore their importance to the endocrinology community,” said Fredric Cohen, chief medical officer of Strongbridge.