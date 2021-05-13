Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA accepts Strongbridge's Recorlev NDA for review

Pharmaceutical
13 May 2021
US-headquartered Strongbridge Biopharma (Nasdaq: SBBP) saw its shares jump as much as 6% this morning, after the rare diseases specialist revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Earlier than anticipated and following Strongbridge’s reporting of first quarter earnings results on May 12, 2021, the company received the official Day 74 letter from the FDA. Within the Day 74 letter, the FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 1, 2022, which reflects a projected 10-month standard review period. The letter made no mention of a plan to hold an advisory committee meeting.

“We are pleased with the FDA's acceptance for filing of the Recorlev New D0rug Application. We believe this decision reflects the comprehensive clinical evidence that went into the NDA submission, including the positive and statistically significant efficacy and safety results from the multinational Phase III SONICS and LOGICS studies evaluating Recorlev as a potential treatment option for adults with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. We are advancing our commercial readiness plans and look forward to potentially bringing a new therapeutic option to the Cushing's syndrome community in the first quarter of 2022,” said John Johnson, chief executive of Strongbridge Biopharma.

