Recordati reports positive results from Phase III Isturisa trial in Cushing's disease

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RECI: MI) has presented positive results from the Phase III LINC 4 study of Isturisa (osilodrostat) at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting.

Isturisa is indicated in the European Union and the USA for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome and Cushing’s disease, respectively.

Cushing’s syndrome is a rare disorder caused by chronic exposure to excess levels of cortisol from either an exogenous or an endogenous source.