More progress for people with Cushing's syndrome

It is an exciting time for people affected by endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, with positive data from Strongbridge Biopharma (Nasdaq: SBBP) augmented by further clinical success, announced by HRA Pharma Rare Diseases.

Strongbridge, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA, revealed top-line results on Tuesday showing the Phase III LOGICS study met its primary endpoint.

Despite the trial hit, investors appeared underwhelmed by the strength of the data, with shares in the company falling by a quarter since the announcement.