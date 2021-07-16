CEO transition plan at Recordati

Italian drugmaker Recordati’s (REC: MI) board of directors has approved the appointment of Rob Koremans as chief executive effective December 1, 2021. Andrea Recordati, current CEO, will be appointed chairman.

The current chairman, Alfredo Altavilla, has tendered his resignation following his appointment to executive chairman of the ITA by the Italian government.

Rob Koremans, a qualified medical doctor, has over 30 years’ experience in managerial and executive roles, gained mainly in the pharmaceutical industry at various international companies, including Serono, Grünenthal, Sanofi-Aventis and Teva. Most recently he was CEO of Nutreco, an animal nutrition company.